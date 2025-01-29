Naddic’s Closers Online promises an informative developer’s note after Lunar New Year

The support staff for anime MMORPG Closers Online is taking some downtime to observe the Lunar New Year, but once that’s over, the title should return with some juicy details for the future. That’s according to Naddic game lead Hyun-Jun Kang, who dispatched a short letter to the playerbase this week, wishing everyone a happy new year. What’s most interesting here is that he promises to deliver info on the future of the game not too long from now.

“We will be sharing new updates through an upcoming Developer’s Note soon,” Kang said. “This will include news about content and systems mentioned previously in Closer Talk, as well as updates on convenience features and optimizations, so please stay tuned!”

Readers will recall that Closers was once published here in the west by En Masse Entertainment, but when Krafton killed off En Masse in 2020, original developer Naddic took over publishing duties – and has been funneling content to the western playerbase ever since.