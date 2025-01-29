Guild Wars 2 has finally updated its region transfer system, but it’s not gonna make anyone happy

Last March, following one of Guild Wars 2’s world restructuring beta events, ArenaNet told players that it was planning to update its system for region transfers, changing both the interface and the price.

“During the beta, we got quite a few questions about the future of world and region transfers with the removal of home worlds,” the team wrote last spring. “We wanted to let you know that region transfer functionality will still be available via an updated character selection interface. In addition, we will be setting the gem cost to transfer regions to a flat 500 gems, as we no longer need to have variable costs based on world populations.”

As of last night, those changes are now in place. Players who try to transfer worlds will now see a Region Select screen, and the gem cost is now that fixed 500-gem fee. “This feature only allows transfers between the America and Europe regions,” the team writes. “It does not allow changes to World Restructuring teams in either region.” The missive doesn’t say so, but there’s also a seven-day timeout on transferring again.

None of that was ever going to make players totally happy; as Redditors note, in the long long ago, server transfers were free and incurred no lengthy cooldown. And while you can understand why ArenaNet wouldn’t want players to switch between regions in WvW too easily, there’s still a lot of PvP-centric demand for free and easy transfers for friends and guilds split up by continent.