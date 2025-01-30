Elite Dangerous dates the release of its colonization feature for February 26

Consider us surprised and perhaps a little bit confused – mostly because of the lack of details – but Elite: Dangerous devs have just announced that the major colonization gameplay feature that has been talked about over the past couple of months is coming to players on Wednesday, February 26th.

Readers may remember that this feature was first teased by Frontier Developments as early as last October, with a couple of previews shared in November and December. In summary, colonization will let players buy a claim to a star system, establish a main star port with the help of others ferrying needed materials, and expand that star system’s features or push forward into new star systems, effectively expanding the reach of civilized space known as the Bubble.

FDev mentioned in the December livestream that the colonization feature will be arriving in an open beta state with no plans to wipe established colonies, so it looks like that February date will be the start of that test. There aren’t any more details being shared at the time of this writing, but more information will likely arrive soon along with the studio’s next planned Unlocked livestream on that same February 26th date.

