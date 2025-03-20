Black Desert sneezed and the Atoraxxion: Orzekea update came out

Get ready for a new Scrabble word champion because Black Desert released Atoraxxion: Orzekea today with the climax of its Ancient Stronghold saga. The March 20th patch opens up the Orzekea fiend monster zones and new main quest, while the 27th will unlock the final boss encounter.
Black Desert also kicked off a new season called Black Desert Academy through June 12th, offering a 1,000% combat XP boost to help players sprint to level 60 and get a batch of rewards.
Meanwhile, Black Desert Mobile added a trio of bosses with the final Calamity 7 update, and Black Desert Console patched up “sailor management improvements, Sailor Presets, and the first mate, along with tweaks to Agris Essence stack.”
Source: Press release, Black Desert, 2