Black Desert sneezed and the Atoraxxion: Orzekea update came out

Get ready for a new Scrabble word champion because Black Desert released Atoraxxion: Orzekea today with the climax of its Ancient Stronghold saga. The March 20th patch opens up the Orzekea fiend monster zones and new main quest, while the 27th will unlock the final boss encounter.

“Unlike previous Atoraxxion biomes, Orzekea introduces a unique twist: its monster zones have been transformed into subjugation field monster zones. Upon entering Orzekea from the Elvia Realm, you will encounter powerful field monsters within Orzekea. For those seeking a direct challenge, adventurers can skip these field zones and face Cathawen, before confronting the ultimate boss,” Pearl Abyss said.

Black Desert also kicked off a new season called Black Desert Academy through June 12th, offering a 1,000% combat XP boost to help players sprint to level 60 and get a batch of rewards.

Meanwhile, Black Desert Mobile added a trio of bosses with the final Calamity 7 update, and Black Desert Console patched up “sailor management improvements, Sailor Presets, and the first mate, along with tweaks to Agris Essence stack.”