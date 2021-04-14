Star Citizen announces October 9 date for all-virtual CitizenCon

This won’t surprise anyone, I suspect: Cloud Imperium has once again opted for an all-virtual CitizenCon for Star Citizen fans this year.

“As circumstances continue to keep us from gathering in person, we’re bringing that electric CitizenCon energy to your homes in the form of an online show that’s open and accessible to everyone on Twitch,” the studio posted this morning, referring obliquely to the continuing global COVID-19 pandemic. “While we’re not ready to share the details just yet, you can expect a full day of events, panels, and entertainment (and yes, the cosplay contest is coming back!). It promises to be out of this world, or perhaps out of this system.”

The event – titled CitizenCon 2951 – actually runs on October 9th, so you have many months to wait.

