TitanReach hints at a new area, opens a wiki, and showcases better animated chickens

As early access for TitanReach rolls on, so too do the development update blogs from Square Root Studios. The latest post offers another round of previews for what’s next, such as a look at new party UI designs, new textures, new props, a number of new animations for character crafting and chickens, and a list of bug fixes for issues introduced in patch 0.4.

One of the standout parts of the post for players are some new concept art showcases featuring some more koblin characters and some early sketches of a new area. These art pieces are part of a future update which promises a new region to explore and new enemies to face, all of which are coming to the game soon.

Finally, TitanReach has opened up a wiki, granting players a central resource for information about the game. The wiki is described by the devs as needing “a lot of work before it’s up to date,” but the fact that it’s up and running is noteworthy for those invested in the game.