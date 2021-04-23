Apex Legends brings its Legacy season online and announces plans for a mobile version

Now is the time for Apex Legends players to build their legacy. Or at the very least leap in to the Legacy season of the battle royale shooter, which features a new character by the name of Valkyrie and her rocket-powered jetpack, a new bow and arrow weapon that promises high medium-range damage for those who can land their shots, a new battle pass, a new ranked ladder, and some adjustments to the Olympus map in the form of an infestation of roots and natural growths.

Meanwhile, the devs at Respawn Entertainment have unveiled plans for a mobile version of the game, promising “streamlined controls and thoughtful optimizations that result in the most advanced battle royale combat available on a phone” that’s true to the original title. Beta testing of the mobile version will start this spring in India and the Philippines on Android, followed by further testing to other regions and devices over time. For now, the FAQ does explain that the mobile version won’t feature cross-play and will be free-to-play at launch.