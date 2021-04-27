EverQuest’s ‘random loot server’ Mischief and item comparison are coming in May

There’s a portion of the classic EverQuest community that absolutely lives for days when a new time-locked progression server is added to the roster. But this year is bound to whip the MMO faithful into an even greater frenzy thanks to the announcement of Mischief, a time-locked progression server that just so happens to feature randomized loot.

Yup, it’s exactly as it sounds.

When Mischief opens on May 26th, players will encounter all sorts of crazy and unpredictable drops that aren’t normally part of mobs’ loot tables. Daybreak is planning to roll out expansions at the rate of one per month for Classic and one per two months for Kunark.

As with all of the specialized rulesets, Mischief requires that players have a subscription to access.

The studio also announced that it’s bringing a new feature to all EverQuest servers in May. Item comparison should help players figure out which gear is the best for them at a quick glance.

Source: EverQuest . Thanks Thilly and Wilhelm!