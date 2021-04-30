Final Fantasy XIV takes a look at character concept artist Hiroyuki Nagamine’s work

What do the Four Lords, the Koropokkur, and the Fat Cat minion in Final Fantasy XIV all have in common? Well, all of them were designed in part by character concept artist Hiroyuki Nagamine, whose work is on display in the latest development blog from the game looking at the people behind the scenes of the game’s development. If you’ve ever wondered how the Koropokkur’s design came to be, now you can know!

The answer, incidentally, is that Nagamine was asked to design a moss ball with arms and legs. It was a difficult task.

