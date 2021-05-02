Camelot Unchained completely retools its movement system

Get out your scrollin’ finger, because it’s time to consume another Camelot Unchained monthly newsletter! This month, City State highlighted work that’s being done on the new Golden Plains biome, an “Arthurian idyll rife with rolling hills, wildflower fields, and rocky crags of white stone.” Along with this biome comes a “portal plaza” that will help players quickly transition between the different zones.

The dev team also announced that it’s ditching its old movement system — which swapped between travel and combat stances — in favor of a new system that features its own movement stat tree and a flexible stamina bar. Eating cooked food should also help to boost endurance, and by association, give players more options while traveling around.

“Having both combat and physical actions and movement disassociated from one another in their own stat-tree actually allows us a wide range of tools when it comes to designing out stats, craftable options and overall content,” the team said.

Early in March, Camelot Unchained’s CSE agreed to a pair of interviews with us; the second, which focuses on the state of the game and its refunds, hasn’t been returned to us yet here in May. We’ll post them for our readers as soon as we have them.