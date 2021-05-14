New World confirms cash shop items will be cosmetic-only at launch after alpha test storefront worries arise

New World very nearly doused its own flame before even leaving alpha. With the game’s last major alpha update, the devs elected to test a number of things including the in-game cash shop, which according to some in-game notes (that were shared despite being under NDA) would include cosmetics and “quality-of-life items or boosts that will help players improve the time spent leveling up their character and trade skill experience.”
Despite that same notice stating an intention that the devs would focus on keeping the game “competitive” and purchases wouldn’t provide an edge, many players immediately lit their torches and grabbed their pitchforks as near-universal revulsion of the proposed boost items spread across Reddit, with players either refunding their purchase due to P2W complaints or calling on Amazon Game Studios to remove boost items from the store completely.
The game’s official Twitter put out a statement saying, “At launch all of the items in the shop will be focused on cosmetics. There will be no boosts of any type for sale at launch,” along with a promise that the devs would share their microtransaction plans soon. The announcement was met with almost immediate skepticism, but at least it would appear that the furor was heard.
We are aware that there are concerns around the storefront testing currently in Alpha. To be clear, at launch all of the items in the shop will be focused on cosmetics. There will be no boosts of any type for sale at launch. We will share more on our vision for MTX soon.
“At launch” is conveniently vague.
I don’t mind the Level XP—or even Weapon XP—boosts showing up 4–6 months post-launch; they serve as a reasonable (for a non-sub game) catch-up mechanic, even when combined with rest XP.
The Crafting XP boosts, on the other hand, need to be removed forever. By boosting crafting XP, you deflate the value of low/mid-tier gathering by reducing the materials needed to progress through those levels. In doing so, not only do you take gold away from gatherers, but you effectively give it to boost-users in the form of cost savings (as selling low/mid-tier items post-launch is generally a losing proposition).
AGS pitches these as ‘time-savers’, but in the case of the crafting boost, in a world where crafting materials can be traded it’s not a time-saver, but a gold-saver. I really wish AGS had gone the optional-sub route (+cosmetic, ofc) instead of P2W MTX.
Very specific terminology is being used here: at launch
We can definitely infer that this will come later. Rather unfortunate that this is a thing in the industry and more unfortunate that it does sell. Really sucks when a developer sells things in a cash shop that are detrimental to the game in the long term.
I’d like to hope they’re talking about catch-up mechanics like six months to a year down the line. I wouldn’t be a fan, but having an option for new players to catch-up wouldn’t be the worst thing. The alpha built they previously talked about had XP/skill gains so I’m leaning in that direction. I wouldn’t consider it P2W if it’s done awhile after release and the majority of players are already capped.
Most games already offer that in terms of ‘rested’ xp or whatever you wanna call it. While others even offer time periods that offer double xp from a certain range of days to catch players up in terms of catch up mechanics. Those are usually just a normal part of the game.
i.e. ESO (enlightment)
I’ll admit I don’t know everything about New World, may be it has an EVE like skill system? But just going off what they mentioned, it’s not a good option, in my opinion when we know that a lot of games offer this as part of events that are a part of the game itself.
Here’s the hoping for the best outcome!
No, it’s action=XP, not XP over time. And for what it’s worth, NW has rest XP as well.
Agreed. I don’t mind catch up mechanics for combat levels, especially if the PvP side becomes popular (since it will all happen at max level after a few months) or there’s not a steady flow of new players.
“at launch” well that tells you all you need to know with a big fat asterisk implied.