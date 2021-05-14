WoW Classic backs down on cloning prices, connects soon-to-be-desolated servers

You see, it wasn’t just us complaining about the obscenely high price point of WoW Classic’s upcoming cloning service. The $35 option received so much intense backlash from every quarter that Blizzard uncharacteristically has backed down and made this macrotransaction a microtransaction.

“Over the last week or so, we’ve gotten a very large amount of feedback from the community, and we’ve decided to lower the price,” the studio posted. “After careful consideration, we’ve decided to lower the price of a cloned character in WoW Classic to $15.00 USD ($20.00 CAD, $20.00 AUD, $24.00 NZD).”

Blizzard also posted its plan to connect — but not merge — Classic Era servers that won’t be moving forward into Burning Crusade Classic. This will allow for enough of a crowd to continue to allow vanilla players to run dungeons and raids without feeling as though they were abandoned by 95% of the playerbase.

“Our goal is to maximize the opportunities for Classic Era players to establish strong communities and carry on enjoying their way of play. We hope to see healthy populations of connected realms for Classic Era players, and we’ll continue to monitor and consider further connections in the future,” it wrote.