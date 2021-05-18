Lord of the Rings Online starts testing Update 30’s 12-player raid

Oh, Azog, will you never change? That long-running adversary is a naughty chap indeed in need of stern discipline. A preview of that spanking is happening this week, as Lord of the Rings Online is testing Update 30 on the Bullroarer server.

While there are some balance changes and other adventures to check out with this patch, the main focus is a brand-new raid called The Fall of Khazad-dûm.

“Update 30 will introduce a new 12-player raid encounter, The Fall of Khazad-dûm,” posted SSG. “With the upcoming Bullroarer previews, we will be changing the way we do raid tests. Tier 1 will be available for the full duration of the preview, but Tier 2 and up will only be available during scheduled preview windows.”