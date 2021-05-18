Lord of the Rings Online starts testing Update 30’s 12-player raid

Oh, Azog, will you never change? That long-running adversary is a naughty chap indeed in need of stern discipline. A preview of that spanking is happening this week, as Lord of the Rings Online is testing Update 30 on the Bullroarer server.
“Update 30 will introduce a new 12-player raid encounter, The Fall of Khazad-dûm,” posted SSG. “With the upcoming Bullroarer previews, we will be changing the way we do raid tests. Tier 1 will be available for the full duration of the preview, but Tier 2 and up will only be available during scheduled preview windows.”
Source: Lord of the Rings Online, #2
Advertisement
LEAVE A COMMENT