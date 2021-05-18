Ashes of Creation drops verbal NDA, triggering deluge of public tester feedback

Ashes of Creation may have delayed its Alpha One test until later this summer, but the upcoming MMO isn’t surrendering its voice until then. In fact, Intrepid Studios lifted the verbal NDA for the May alpha test, allowing players to talk about — but not show — their experiences in the game.
Probably the biggest criticism emerging from this discussion is over the game’s combat system, which some testers called “a little clunky” and “not fun nor engaging.”
“I thought combat was fine,” one tester said. “It’s definitely not as satisfying/fun as New World, but that’s an unfair comparison for a few reasons. I would definitely say ‘It’s not quite there yet,’ but can see it becoming solid.”
On the flip side, testers were pretty excited over how the evolving node system worked and had good things to say about the immersive and wide-open world as well as the dedication of the development team. “Things seem as expected for any game this early in development,” another poster said. “Lots of basic stuff that works, lots of things that don’t work but definitely proof that this game seems to be coming along.”
Several testers noted that the game does seem a while out from release, with one saying, “My personal guess is that the game won’t be ready until 2023/2024, but the game is slowly but surely coming along with a lot of the core features coming online.”
a game releasing in the same market as other games, most likely for the same price points, with the same monetization values… ABSOLUTELY can be fairly compared to other games.
Thats what competition is. If you cant make something that can compare, you have failed to adequately compete.
I think maybe they just mean that it’s a game being developed by Amazon, a company with vast resources. Plus New World is nearly at release, this game is far out from that point
I believe the context for that statement was more in line with the fact that New World is already developed, being close to actual launch and is very action combat whereas AoC is still very, VERY early in Alpha and isn’t exclusively action combat.
Looking at feedback like this, Shariff’s anger at New World makes sense. It’s ego.
New World has a lot more to prove than AoC does. Besides the fact that New World is further along than AoC so yeah their combat SHOULD be more evolved you also have to consider that one is from a GIANT tech company and the other is made from crowd-funding and other investments so one should definitely be the better game, yet I would not be surprised to see AoC as the better game when it is ready to go live IF New World is even still around. Amazon’s track record is pretty terrible at this point and besides it being pretty and polished, I have not been overly impressed by it as a long-term MMO. After the streamers are done with New World, will Amazon stick with it? Guess we’ll see. If it comes down to Bezo’s yacht getting a mahogany toilet seat with pearl handles or this game getting more content and updates I’m going with Bezo’s toilet seat every time….
Money doesn’t automatically equal ability or competence, something Amazon has proven repeatedly with their games so far lol. That being said, I also think it’s disingenuous to say that Amazon has more to prove than a studio that also hasn’t really developed anything so far and has far less money to allow them to weather a bad game, especially when that single game is still YEARS away from launch, and already seems to be aggressively monetized despite barely being in Alpha.
New World just has to be decent, AoC has to prove it’s not just fantasy Star Citizen. Personally I find the latter to be a bigger ask than the former at this point lol.
Also, you know that Amazon employs over 1M people and Jeff Bezos isn’t micromanaging every single thing at the company, right? He isn’t involved with Amazon Games in any direct capacity at all lol.