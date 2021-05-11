Ashes of Creation delays alpha because of ESO Blackwood and WoW Classic Burning Crusade

Oh no! You’ve got a big band-aid on your knee! Let’s quickly rip that puppy off and see what’s underneath it… yeah, just a quick yank and… oh. Bummer. Ashes of Creation just delayed its big Alpha One test from June to July. That’s got to sting.
“Some recent developments have caused me to reevaluate our upcoming test schedules and make some necessary adjustments,” said Creative Director Steven Sharif. “I will be moving the NDA release and the June 1st Alpha One start date to July. I know this is not ideal, and you have no idea how much it pains me to disappoint our community, but it is my responsibility to make these difficult decisions in order to ensure the test is successful.”
So why the delay? Sharif noted that “several new developments” in the past month prompted the team to make the move in order to give it more time to prepare. Some of these developments included moving back into a physical office, the need for additional QA testing, and the launches of both WoW Classic’s Burning Crusade and Elder Scrolls Online’s Blackwood.
Ashes of Creation extended its refund policy to 90 days for all pre-orders due to the announcement.
In case there was any doubts that it’s more about marketing than testing. They don’t want the streamers to have to pick between Classic and this. Really hating this trend of doing everything possible to appease content creators.
They would almost certainly pick classic though.
Why make things harder for yourself.
It’s not just content creators, but players as well. People only have so much time in a day they can spend on games, and the overlap between especially the Classic and AoC audience is significant.
This can also mean that they’re confident about what people can show when it goes live, so lets see what happens first.
Smart thinking. The absolute worst thing you can do in game dev is let others steal your thunder.
“Hey, don’t expect a game! Super Early Alpha! Uhh, also for maximum exposure… we’re gonna delay our not a game alpha..”
inb4 blizzard delays the tbc launch “because we heard you, we are listening and will do better” for completely unrelated reasons.
Add to that the fact New World has its beta coming up in July with launch in August barring another delay. Plus the eventual Pantheon alpha. Think the road littered with other MMORPGs may be hard to dodge.