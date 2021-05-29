Ashes of Creation provides a look at early siege area gameplay

Previously, Ashes of Creation had only provided a slice of siege area gameplay, specifically focusing on fighting world boss dragons. Now, the devs of the PvP MMORPG are providing a full look at siege gameplay in their latest video preview.

The footage in question is noted as being “very EARLY” (emphasis theirs), but it does impart a sense of where things are going with sieges. As for the mechanics of sieges, teams of players will want to kill world bosses — dragons in the case of this preview — for buffs that will help with incoming attacking forces. The footage had creative director Steven Sharif and his forces attempt to take on an ice dragon, then mount a defense against the opposing group of players. All told, it’s a bit chaotic as well as full of message spam, though that latter point is a bug that will be fixed.

According to Sharif’s note in the video’s comments, sieges will run during the month-long Alpha One test four times a day in order to collect metrics and performance data for the mode. The goal is ultimately to support sieges that can carry as many as 500 players. The footage below doesn’t have quite that number, but there are certainly plenty of things happening.