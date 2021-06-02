Phantasy Star Online 2 introduces players to New Genesis, has Conan O’Brien preview the game

With Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis officially confirmed for a June 9th release, it’s time for Sega to start winding up the hype for the open world multiplayer RPG with some new videos.

First, there’s an introductory video available in 4K 60 FPS resolution, talking up the game’s story and features, including its character creation, classes, movement, open world where up to 32 players can be found in exploration sectors, and monsters that can get stronger based on time of day and weather conditions. The video further confirms the game will release to Windows Store, EGS, Xbox, and Steam.

Lastly, Conan O’Brien and Team Coco were brought on to talk about the game as part of the talk show host’s Good Game Nice Try series. The video has plenty of entertaining reactions to the game’s feature set (thigh thickness is obviously important), just don’t expect any high-level commentary.



