Palia devs say pre-alpha will be under NDA, won’t talk monetization except to rule out crowdfunding ‘at this time’

On this week’s podcast, Justin, Carlo, and I argued over how to say Palia. The Singularity 6 devs have settled it: It’s PAY-lee-ah. That’s just one of the nuggets of info I stumbled into while surfing around the game’s official Discord, which as we’ve noted already is one of the more wholesome around the MMOverse. Even the meme channel is wholesome; it’s devolved into memes about chuus and chapaas as people wait for the pre-alpha, which if you’re wondering still has not started.

Singularity has, however, been tackling some of the most frequently asked questions since the big reveal of the social MMORPG last week. The devs have clarified that while eventually the game will be on consoles “as soon as possible”; that the pre-alpha will be PC-only; that clothing and hair won’t be gender-locked; that the announcement trailer last week was indeed filmed in-engine; and that they’re still not talking monetization, although they’re definitely not doing crowdfunding “at this time.”

“We want to get as many folks as we can in,” Singularity says of the promised alpha event. “That said, there are some tech limitations we have to keep in mind.” Do note that the pre-alpha will apparently be under some sort of NDA and streaming won’t be permitted, so if you want that sneak peek, you’ll need to wiggle your way in yourself.

We spied a few new pieces of art in there as well, including slides for two of the key NPCs; we’re tucking those down below. Oh, and by the way… they’re still hiring.