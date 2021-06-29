Guild Wars 2’s Out of the Shadows is this week’s season 3 freebie

“Catch up on the story of the dragon cycle and prepare for Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons. Log in to Guild Wars 2 between June 29 and July 6 to unlock this week’s spotlight episode for free! Check your in-game mailbox for a letter containing a story unlock token. You’ll find the unlocked episode under Living World Season 3 in your story journal tab, which is located in the Hero panel. If you’ve already unlocked the episodes previously, you don’t need the tokens—you’re good to go!”

After a week’s break from repromotes thanks to the launch of Dragon Bash last week, Guild Wars 2 has returned to doling out free past episodes. This week, there’s just one freebie, Out of the Shadows , the first episode of season three – the weakest episode in a very strong season, if you ask me, which is to say it’s still worth it. Players can log in and snag the episode for free, even if you haven’t bought the expansions.

As usual, ArenaNet has added brand-new achievements on top of the old ones that contribute toward the Seasons of the Dragons meta-achievement and its rewards.

We've fixed a #GuildWars2 issue that blocked progress in the "The End" story mission of the "War Eternal" episode: https://t.co/Uv2ZobNaZj — Guild Wars 2 (@GuildWars2) June 29, 2021