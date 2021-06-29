Guild Wars 2’s Out of the Shadows is this week’s season 3 freebie

“Catch up on the story of the dragon cycle and prepare for Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons. Log in to Guild Wars 2 between June 29 and July 6 to unlock this week’s spotlight episode for free! Check your in-game mailbox for a letter containing a story unlock token. You’ll find the unlocked episode under Living World Season 3 in your story journal tab, which is located in the Hero panel. If you’ve already unlocked the episodes previously, you don’t need the tokens—you’re good to go!”
As usual, ArenaNet has added brand-new achievements on top of the old ones that contribute toward the Seasons of the Dragons meta-achievement and its rewards.
We've fixed a #GuildWars2 issue that blocked progress in the "The End" story mission of the "War Eternal" episode: https://t.co/Uv2ZobNaZj
— Guild Wars 2 (@GuildWars2) June 29, 2021
This is the start of the free Living World season unlocks where if you care about the new related achievements that I’d recommend doing them sooner than later while many players are still actively doing the map events. It only gets more difficult to do the larger map meta events as people filter out.