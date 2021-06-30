Diablo IV quarterly update shines a light on character art

There’s a lot of work that goes into making sure that characters in Diablo IV look cool. No, really; the latest quarterly update on the game’s development is all about character art. If that sounds a little narrow, keep in mind that it covers everything from character customization to dyes, armors, armor shapes, silhouettes, and even the various monsters you’ll be identifying and fighting against in a flurry of activity. That’s a lot of ground to cover.

One of the big takeaways from this particular update is that all of the game’s cutscenes will be rendered in-engine rather than via pre-rendered cutscenes, achieved in no small part by having high-fidelity models and detailed looks for every piece of armor in the game. You can see how different dyes affect small bits of armor coloring more precisely, the way light and shadow play off of every slope and corner of the armor, and even how the organic surfaces of monsters differ from bony edges or metal armor. Check out some videos just below, and catch up on all the fine details in the full update.