Lego Universe rogue server pushes out huge update with beta still on the way

If you don’t even recall LEGO Universe, don’t blame a faulty memory. The short-lived MMO was only on the scene from 2010 to 2012 before NetDevil shut it down. However, there are those who have kept the plastic torch lit by diligently working on a revived version of the game called Darkflame Universe.

Back in spring, Darkflame Universe indicated that it was getting ready to move the project from alpha to beta state but that certain issues had to be resolved before that could happen, including the launch of a new website. It’s looking brighter for this project as we move into summer, thanks to a huge internal update of the game that added several key components and the rest of the player housing areas.

The team said that beta signups will go live once the new website comes online.

One of the features tested on internal servers was the Battle of Nimbus Station. While you can’t play it (yet), you can watch it below: