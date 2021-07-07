Swords of Legends Online shares a launch trailer and video snippets of post-launch roadmap and battle pass previews

Did you happen to miss out on the pre-launch livestream from Swords of Legends Online? Then you can read our synopsis for the details. Would you rather see those details in video form with your own eyes and not have to watch over an hour’s worth of video? The game’s YouTube page has you covered.

The big important bits from the game’s latest livestream have been broken up into individual videos, which offer a look at the MMORPG’s post-release update plans, a preview of the additional skin tone choices, and a rundown of the cosmetic battle pass that’s on offer.

In terms of new footage, Gameforge has also premiered a launch trailer ahead of the game’s July 9th release. So whether you’re looking for informational videos or sizzle reel, the embeds after the break should have all of your needs covered.









