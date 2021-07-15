Fallout 76 plans to re-open the public test server this month

You thought you were done with the Fallout 76 public test server just because the game’s Steel Reign update is out in the wild and has been for about a week now? Don’t be foolish. There’s still so much more to do, and the developers intend to have you testing more stuff this month in preparation for the game’s next major update in September. What will be included? Well, the latest dispatch from the development team is still being coy about that, but apparently it’ll give players even more variety in how they choose to experience the game.

If you’re done with test servers for the moment and just want to play with the game’s current update, that’s fine, too. The Treasure Hunter weekend is running now until July 19th, so you can find some hunters of treasure and hunt them to get cool stuff. There’s also a doubled S.C.O.R.E. rewards from weekly challenges until July 20th’s reset, so get out there and do something hard for rewards.