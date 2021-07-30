Valheim showcases additional new decor items arriving with the Hearth and Home update

Last month we got word about the Hearth and Home content update coming to Valheim, which is planning on bringing a variety of home decor and home building items to the Viking-themed survival sandbox sometime in the third quarter.
Things had been a bit quiet on that front since then up until a Friday update post on Steam, which provided a couple of screenshot sneak peeks at items that are arriving with the update including coin stack and coin pile items, a treasure chest item, and an iron gate item perfect for creating a stash of gold. The announcement also confirmed that Iron Gate took on three new hires: a programmer, an animator, and a QA manager.
The Hearth and Home update is still on track to release sometime this quarter, though there’s no release date in sight. There is, however, gold.
If we had something to buy, we wouldn’t have all these damn coins lying around. I haven’t played in months, but am looking forward to hopping back in when this hits.