LOTRO producer interview talks more about legendary item and monetization revamps

You’d barely even know that there’s an expansion on the way for Lord of the Rings Online if you only took in the current pulse of the game’s community. That’s because everyone is downright eager to hear what SSG is doing in regards to two problem areas in the game: the obtuse legendary item system and the expensive business model.

These topics were once again on the table as YouTuber Andang interviewed Producer Oleg “Raninia” Brodskiy. This hour-long discussion touched on those two subjects (TLDR: They’re still works in progress that aren’t ready to have their details fully revealed) as well as how the team is working remotely, how the Gundabad expansion is shaping up, and how the Brawler class is doing in testing. Give it a watch below: