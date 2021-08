Final Fantasy XIV plans a stress test for the Japanese data centers… but not North America or Europe

Ahead of the release of the Endwalker expansion, Final Fantasy XIV‘s staff wants to make sure that the game’s servers are up for the imminent strain they’ll encounter. This is both a reasonable and understandable plan. As such, a stress test will be run on the Mana data center, one of the game’s Japanese centers, on August 27th. There will even be an accompanying livestream with producer and director Naoki Yoshida giving players directions about how to best strain the server, which is pretty neat.

But what about events for North America and Europe? Well, those won’t be happening, as the post also states that due to the amount of strain those servers have already been under, further testing will not be necessary. In other words, the influx of players that have been in the game recently is such that it wound up serving as an impromptu stress test without the need for a specific test event . That should say a lot about FFXIV‘s player surge lately.