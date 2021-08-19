Final Fantasy XIV plans a stress test for the Japanese data centers… but not North America or Europe

Ahead of the release of the Endwalker expansion, Final Fantasy XIV‘s staff wants to make sure that the game’s servers are up for the imminent strain they’ll encounter. This is both a reasonable and understandable plan. As such, a stress test will be run on the Mana data center, one of the game’s Japanese centers, on August 27th. There will even be an accompanying livestream with producer and director Naoki Yoshida giving players directions about how to best strain the server, which is pretty neat.

Source: Official Site ; thanks to Daras for the tip!

