RuneScape opens up the Glacor Front and kicks off a month-long Lucky Dip event

The fight against the frosty foe of the Glacor Front is now live. This week’s RuneScape update has introduced the second portion of the Elder God Wars dungeon, where players will face off against the frigid Wen’s army and the repeatable Arch-Glacor boss that has various adjustable mechanics to let players customize the encounter’s level of challenge. Naturally, squaring off against a giant frost monster means there are goodies to obtain, so the Glacor Front will feature goodies tier 85 melee dual wield weapons that can be upgraded to tier 95, cosmetic adornments, a boss pet, and a Wen god book.

Speaking of goodies, this week’s patch also kicks off Leonard’s Lucky Dip, an event that is described as the spiritual successor to Balthazar’s Big Raffle. Through the entire month of September, players can earn tickets for doing their usual activities, which can then be turned in to Leonard in Burthorpe for unique items. Other updates in this patch include more Senntisten Archaeology fixes, a balancing of the Gloves of Passage, and a couple of other miscellaneous fixes.

