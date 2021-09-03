Warframe brings back the Plague Star event and introduces Nidus Prime on September 8

Much of this isn’t exactly news if you watched the last devstream for Warframe, but just so players are aware, this coming Wednesday, September 8th, will be bringing the multiplayer shooter’s next update, which is reintroducing the popular Plague Star event and releasing the game’s newest Prime ‘frame.

One of the highlighted features of September 8th’s release is Nidus Prime, who will be coming with altered Mod polarities and greater customization features along with the usual Prime Weapons and exclusive Prime customizations. This new variant will arrive to all platforms Warframe is on as an instant unlock either for purchase or through in-game means.

The other big feature is the returning Operation: Plague Star, which asks players to rally together to defend the Plains of Eidolon against Infested lifeforms before they make their way to Cetus. The major reward for participating in this event is the wicked looking Ghoulsaw weapon, as well as Nidus Prime Relics in drops, yielding an additional bonus path to earning the new Nidus Prime.



source: press release