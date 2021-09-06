Craftopia arrives to Windows and Xbox Game Preview, plans its summer update for September 30

It’s been a while since we checked in on the developing survival sandbox of Craftopia, and boy is it good we’re peeking back in because there have been a number of updates to note. We start off with last week’s launch of the game on Xbox and Windows Game Preview, granting players on Xbox One, Xbox X/S, and PC players via the Windows Store an early access build of their very own, with performance enhancing patches for the newer Xbox consoles coming later.

Developer Pocketpair offered up additional context by way of an FAQ, including plans to potentially release the game on other consoles, confirmation that crossplay is available but only between Windows PC and Xbox players, and plans to release new updates once every two months. On the subject of new releases, the game plans to release its summer 2021 update on Thursday, September 30th, bringing a new era, new weapons like stronger firearms and a magic staff, a creative mode, and new races among other things.



Finally, and perhaps most intriguingly, an announcement in July unveiled plans for a seamless map update, which will remove the need for players to build portals in order to move to new biomes and replace it with a big open world. This new open map is tentatively set to arrive at the end of the year, but it may be pushed back into early 2022. Another update report for July includes word of a new katana weapon type on top of other new weapons, new skills, new monsters, and an increase to the number of players that can play together in a dedicated server. These new bits of content currently have no launch date.