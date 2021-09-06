Shroud of the Avatar addresses ‘dozens of errors’ in latest patch

Chris Neal
Release 93 of Shroud of the Avatar apparently didn’t arrive without some bugs in it. That seems to be par for the course for most MMOs unfortunately, but the bugs that arrived with the recent build of the MMORPG were apparently bad enough and numerous enough that they were causing some lag and hitching problems. Luckily, these “dozens of errors” admitted to by the latest update’s latest patch notes should be addressed.

The fixes don’t stop with lag errors either: The new patch also addresses a long list of specific problems, whether its letting players dismiss Obsidian Potions of Transformation properly, proper information in the spell description of Stone’s Fist, or a number of fixes to the recently released Outlaw’s Run adventure. There’s nothing major in terms of content, but this patch certainly tries to plug up a number of holes.

source: official site
Longtime MOP readers will know that Shroud of the Avatar is a controversial game in the MMO space. Kickstarted in 2013, the game and its original studio have been criticized for cutting promised features, crowdfunding excessively, delaying Kickstarter rewards, obfuscating its corporate leadership and office status, and neglecting SEC filings legally required by the game’s equity crowdfunding. In 2019, Richard Garriott’s company Portalarium sold off SOTA to its lead dev and all but exited the game. Press inquires have repeatedly been met with stonewalling and insults, and equity crowdfund investors were seemingly abandoned without notice, but the game does still have players and is still being developed, as we continue to cover.
