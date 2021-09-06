Shroud of the Avatar addresses ‘dozens of errors’ in latest patch

Release 93 of Shroud of the Avatar apparently didn’t arrive without some bugs in it. That seems to be par for the course for most MMOs unfortunately, but the bugs that arrived with the recent build of the MMORPG were apparently bad enough and numerous enough that they were causing some lag and hitching problems. Luckily, these “dozens of errors” admitted to by the latest update’s latest patch notes should be addressed.

The fixes don’t stop with lag errors either: The new patch also addresses a long list of specific problems, whether its letting players dismiss Obsidian Potions of Transformation properly, proper information in the spell description of Stone’s Fist, or a number of fixes to the recently released Outlaw’s Run adventure. There’s nothing major in terms of content, but this patch certainly tries to plug up a number of holes.

