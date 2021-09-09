Kid-centric sci-fi MMO NEO 2045 aims to formally launch September 23

Back in June, we covered a new Aussie MMORPG called NEO 2045, a kid-centric title that had launched open beta on Steam and mobile with Roblox-like trappings. At the time, we noted that the studio, VR Realms, appeared to be owned by mobile publisher Bubble Gum Interactive; that the game reviews were on the low side, probably owing to the fact that the game was already flagged as a launch product in spite of being in global open beta; and that online safety information for parents was oddly vague, unsatisfactory, and difficult to find.

Well, it’s still flagged as a launched game on all those platforms here in early September, though the press release dispatched this week says it won’t leave beta until September 23rd; reviews on Steam sit at “mixed” and are at 3.4 stars on Google Play; and the safety situation hasn’t changed, as the “parent portal” is locked behind registration and the chat/moderation section in the support page is the same as before. But hey, it’s still coming.

“NEO 2045 is a sci-fi action MMO for all ages with a vast open world, loads of single and multiplayer mini-games accessible through various arenas and locations as well as a series of Social Realms and Player Realms where players can terraform mountains and valleys and build structures and vehicles using dynamorphic components that connect seamlessly. The new Game Maker available at launch is a drag and drop game editor that empowers kids to co-create all kinds of games from racing to puzzle play, action games to adventure platformers. The Game Maker also allows scalability, letting players create small byte size games to larger multiplayer experiences. Also available at launch will be the anticipated Pet Battles, where players can pit their adorable pets against each other in card battle gameplay where they can collect cards, create decks and pick their own Clash Cards for battle, choosing between their pet’s most awesome attack, defense or buff moves.”