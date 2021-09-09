Valheim previews shield changes, weapon adjustments, and a vomit-inducing berry

Now that we know Valheim’s Hearth and Home update is arriving on September 16th, it would stand to reason that the devs of Iron Gate are eager to showcase what’s coming, and indeed they have via a series of video previews, the first of which talked about changes to the food system.

Each video is only about a minute long, so the details are pretty well condensed, but there are plenty of details on offer. For example, health and stamina mechanics are being tied to stamina food and health food, with the former letting players attack more and the latter being best for tanking since a high health pool affects shield use and a new stagger bar. On the subject of using shields, tower shields will be getting a knockback buff and bucklers will let players parry strikes, while round shields will remain a balanced option.



Circling back to food, there are adjustments to recipes and cooking in general, thanks to distinct meat types dropped by certain animals and the addition of cooking extension items that open up more cauldron recipes. There will also be a special berry that will let player Vikings vomit up their currently engaged food buff to replace it with a new one (ew). Finally, there are weapon changes incoming, like buffs for the battle axe and adjustments to the bow to make it feel a bit less overpowered.

All of the released videos can be watched in turn below; don't be daunted by the number of them, since again they're all pretty short and succinct.








