Gamescom 2021: Opening Night Live begins at 2 p.m. EDT

Gamescom 2021 is officially kicking off today as a free virtual event as the pandemic drags on.
The Geoff Keighley-helmed opening night live event for the show is promising a slew of non-MMORPG titles – “Call of Duty: Vanguard, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, DEATH STRANDING: Director’s Cut, Far Cry 6, Saints Row, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, SIFU, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania” – but we have reason to suspect there will be a few multiplayer surprises in there (*wink*), and we’ll be updating this piece with them as the MMOsy news we care about rolls along. In the meantime, you can watch it with us; the main event begins at 2 p.m. EDT.
Notable stuff
Halo Infinite dropped the trailer that serves as the intro to the multiplayer season. The campaign and multiplayer PvP launch together on December 8th. As we’ve previously noted, that won’t include co-op PvE, which has been delayed.
