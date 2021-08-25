Gamescom 2021: Opening Night Live begins at 2 p.m. EDT

Gamescom 2021 is officially kicking off today as a free virtual event as the pandemic drags on.

The Geoff Keighley-helmed opening night live event for the show is promising a slew of non-MMORPG titles – “Call of Duty: Vanguard, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, DEATH STRANDING: Director’s Cut, Far Cry 6, Saints Row, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, SIFU, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania” – but we have reason to suspect there will be a few multiplayer surprises in there (*wink*), and we’ll be updating this piece with them as the MMOsy news we care about rolls along. In the meantime, you can watch it with us; the main event begins at 2 p.m. EDT.