Star Citizen AMA outlines plans for future dynamic events and discusses lessons currently being learned

CIG decided to kick off an AMA with its players that focused on dynamic events in Star Citizen. A lot of the answers were about future plans, such as the desire to have them spawn… well… dynamically using the Quantum background simulation and player actions instead of being manually started, plans to let players earn rep from dynamic events, and ambitions to let players manually choose a side in an event like XenoThreat.

The AMA also offered a small postmortem of the Ninetails event, noting that the vast majority of players align with Crusader, the event can often feel too short, and the Ninetails blockade doesn’t necessarily feel like a blockade. The devs are considering ramping up Ninetails rewards to encourage players to join their side, while future changes to the length of the event’s prologue will be made. As for the blockade problem, that will take longer to address, as AI and performance issues need to be tackled.



Other answers from the AMA mention addressing an Idris spawning problem that can effectively break the XenoThreat event; insistence that running dynamic events is “absolutely necessary and beneficial as an important part of our development of the game”; and plans to have additional dynamic events that aren’t always about combat. Of course, none of these plans has any release window, but the conversation is certainly happening at least.