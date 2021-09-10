GTA V and GTA Online shift their PS5 and Xbox Series console releases to March 2022

In a move that is probably not going to surprise too many people — especially since Rockstar Games had announced these plans before — both the multiplayer Grand Theft Auto Online and single-player Grand Theft Auto V will be heading to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, only this time it will be sometime in March 2022 instead of November 11th as previously announced.

Why the delay? “While we are extremely excited to be bringing GTA V to the latest generation of consoles, the game requires a few additional months for polishing and fine-tuning,” notes the announcement.



Plans for GTA Online’s release as a standalone product still stand, and the game will still be available to claim for free on PlayStation 5 for the first three months after launch in March 2022. PlayStation 4 players of GTA Online will also still be able to claim a cool 1 million GTA$ every month for free on the PlayStation Store until the PS5 version launches, provided they’re PlayStation Plus members. In the meantime, there’s another trailer for this version of the game available for viewing below.

source: press release