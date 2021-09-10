Betawatch: New World’s open beta is live all weekend

Is it truly happening? Is New World going to finally launch after so many delays and restructuring of its content? Maybe! But while it’s not launching right now, it is in open beta at this point, so that’s a pretty useful milestone for it to hit! We’re getting ever closer by degrees.
Other beta news? Sure, just for you, because we’re friends.
- Elyon wants to be like New World in that it wants to delay its launch, in this case to swap over to a pure free-to-play business model.
- Icarus may or may not have flown too close to the sun, but the survival game definitely started its beta a day early so players could get some more time with the title.
- Lost Ark is firmly in the “delay” crowd, and a new dispatch from the developers has helped shine some light on why that delay has occurred.
- Last but not least, let’s all admire Raph Koster for his ambition at building a metaverse and an MMO on top of it and possibly harbor some deep doubts about being too ambitious.
Same as it ever was, my beta-loving friends. Actually, maybe you don’t love betas, you just love lists. Good news for you, then; there’s a whole list just below full of games currently in testing, and you can let us know if something has slipped into another test phase without us noticing it along the way. Or just share your beta experiences! That’s fun, too.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
AdventureQuest 3D: Open beta
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Early access
Book of Travels: Closed beta
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
Dauntless: Open beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Diablo II Resurrected: Early access open beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha?
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Elyon: Closed beta, launch on October 20th
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Mortal Online 2: Closed alpha
New World: Open beta, launch on September 28th
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Pathfinder Online: Subscription “early enrollment”
Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis: Closed beta
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Rise Online: Open alpha
Saga of Lucimia: Closed alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed alpha
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
TitanReach: Development suspended
Valiance Online: Closed beta
Wild Terra 2: Early access
Zenith: Pre-alpha
