Ashes of Creation snags former Elder Scrolls Online lead writer as new senior narrative designer

It would be easy to assume that Ashes of Creation will be thin on lore owing to its PvP sandbox nature and its main throughline of player actions having an impact on the world. That might not be exactly the case, however, as the game has recently picked up a new hire that will very likely do something to flesh out the world’s narrative: Wynne McLaughlin, the former lead writer and narrative designer for The Elder Scrolls Online, who left Zenimax Online Studios in June of 2021 after writing for the game for nine years.

McLaughlin announced the new position on LinkedIn, writing, “I’m very excited to announce that I’ve accepted a full-time, remote position with Intrepid Studios in San Diego as a Senior Narrative Designer for their groundbreaking new MMO Ashes of Creation!”



In other AOC news, livestreamer and podcaster The Big Cheeked Giant will be hosting the 100th episode of the Discussion Round podcast focused on the MMORPG, where he will be joined by creative director Steven Sharif. The podcast will be airing on Sunday, September 26th, at 3:00 p.m. EDT, though BCGiant will be collecting player questions from Reddit, Facebook, and the game’s forums before then.