Fallout 76 has a couple more patches coming for 2021

The reception of Fallout Worlds in Fallout 76 has been a bit of a mixed bag this month, with some players loving the anything-goes experimental rulesets and others feeling like it was a total waste of resources (especially considering that the main servers still lack basic functions such as text chat and guilds).

No matter what C.A.M.P. you’re in on the subject, it’s not the end of this year’s content offerings. Bethesda said that it has at least two sizable patches coming for the rest of 2021: a mid-sized Halloween update and a big December content release.

“We’re currently aiming to release the first of those in October, and it will be focused on bringing some spooky Halloween fun to the game, as well as a new wave of bug fixes,” the developers said. “The second is our December Update, and alongside new game content, we’re also going to implement a variety of community-requested quality-of-life improvements.”