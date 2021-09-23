Riot hires Witcher 3’s lead quest designer for its MMO, imposes stiffer AFK penalties in League of Legends

This news post is basically a grab bag of tidbits from Riot Games’ projects. That’s the lede. That’s all the lede you’re getting. I’m very sleepy, and I’m incapable of being clever right now. Let’s get to it.

We’ll lead off with a pretty intriguing one: Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, the lead quest designer for The Witcher 3, has been hired by Riot to work on the Runeterra MMO. Executive producer Greg Street replied with some high hopes for Tomaszkiewicz, writing, “His vision, approach, and commitment to resonant stories and player experiences are perfect for the new MMO.”



Tired of AFK players in League of Legends? The devs of the MOBA hear you and are looking at adding stiffer penalties with a new lockout timer that prevents players from entering their next match for a number of days based on a tier system. After the lockout timer expires, offending players will still have to face a queue delay as well.

Finally, Legends of Runeterra has released a small patch that adds classic art for Teemo and Fizz as free skins along with a host of bug fixes.