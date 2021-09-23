Shroud of the Avatar fixes loot imbalances and puts an end to slippery overworld maps

Huh. That... huh.

There are a number of descriptors MMORPG devs would like to hear about their game world’s maps. Things like “gorgeous,” “lush,” “expansive,” or “interesting.” One descriptor that devs probably don’t like to hear is “slipperier than a syrup-covered pig sliding downhill.” That was apparently something of an issue in Shroud of the Avatar (though likely not as severe as that description would imply), but the problem of players’ feet sliding when on overworld maps was apparently a thing. A thing that’s been fixed now.

The latest build update has made a few other fixes on top of slippery maps, like improving loot imbalances (without specifying what); the end of players and NPCs being swallowed by the ground (so maps are either slick or ravenous, apparently); stopping players who stand on slanted object from bouncing (maybe they’re just vibing?); and terrain in Shaminian Hills being once again visible (so slippery, ravenous, and sneaky!). The patch notes aren’t exactly extensive, but clearly these are fixes that had to be made.

source: official site
Longtime MOP readers will know that Shroud of the Avatar is a controversial game in the MMO space. Kickstarted in 2013, the game and its original studio have been criticized for cutting promised features, crowdfunding excessively, delaying Kickstarter rewards, obfuscating its corporate leadership and office status, and neglecting SEC filings legally required by the game’s equity crowdfunding. In 2019, Richard Garriott’s company Portalarium sold off SOTA to its lead dev and all but exited the game. Press inquires have repeatedly been met with stonewalling and insults, and equity crowdfund investors were seemingly abandoned without notice, but the game does still have players and is still being developed, as we continue to cover.
Narficus

No post-update SotA patch would be complete without the usual insufficient QA before the patch is shoveled out to Live.

QA apparently means Quick Access to those who want to see anything before anyone else.

10 minutes ago