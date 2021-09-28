SWG Legends caught exploiters mass-deleting ‘thousands’ of game objects

If you got booted out of Star Wars Galaxies rogue server SWG Legends yesterday, know that a malicious exploit was the reason, and while that’s something pretty common in the wider MMORPG emulator community, it’s rather rare for SWG.

According to the developer post-mortem of yesterday’s outage, the game system threw up an alarm when “thousands” of objects were deleted from the game world all at the same time. “After reviewing the code function that produces that log, Development was able to reproduce the discrepancy on our test server,” the team says. “We can now confirm that the mass deletions were caused by an exploit from someone in-game with malicious intent.”

Apparently, the exploit has now been fixed, the game has been repaired, the fix has been shared with other emulator groups so they can shore up their code too. That just leaves the exploiters themselves, who will be dealt with by CSRs.

“Ultimately, this exploit was used to harm SWG:Legends,” lead dev Reign writes. “But they have failed, and we have gotten stronger. During this time, Development has been able to make improvements to many of our backend systems” – including immprovements to logging, anomaly alerts, database rollbacks, and backup procedures. “These have also been used to stop credit and item duplications multiple times over the last 3 months.”

We covered this particular rogue server earlier this week as it began teasing its Bespin apartments.