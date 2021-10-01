Diablo II: Resurrected updates players waiting for the game’s ranked ladder system

Cackle cackle scheme sneer.

Looking forward to proving yourself the very best of the best in Diablo II: Resurrected? You’ll be waiting a little while longer according to the latest update on the game’s ranked ladder play which notes that the team is still working hard on making sure that everyone will start with a level playing field. That means fixing up some lingering bugs and ensuring play stability, so everyone has an equal shot at getting onto the boards.

The team states outright that there are still no firm dates to be shared about when the ranked season will start up or what more work needs to be done; instead, it’s simply a vague promise that players will get a full update when there are more details to be shared. So there’s no certainty about when this will actually kick off, but you can be certain that it’s still being worked on just the same.

