NCsoft is finally launching Lineage2M in the west this winter

Lineage2M is finally launching on our shores, and we don’t even have long to wait: NCsoft announced this morning that it will launch the game for western players on iOS and Android “this winter.” The studio touts a simultaneous launch in 29 countries with localization in English, German, French, Spanish, Russian and Polish. It will also launch on PC through NCsoft’s “proprietary PC cross-play service” called PURPLE. We’ll be joining the 7,000,000 gamers who’ve already played the game in South Korea.

“Lineage2M features fully 3D environments rendered in some of mobile gaming’s best 4K ultra high-definition graphics. There’s also the seamless loading of environments, and it’s the largest mobile open world, where more than 10,000 people can engage in large-scale battles. Based in the fantasy universe of Lineage, Lineage2M features five playable races: Humans, Elves, Dwarves, Dark Elves, and Orcs. Character professions are determined by the weapons they specialize in: Swords, Dual Swords, Daggers, Bows, Staves, and Orbs – each with their own strengths and weaknesses. All classes will be available to players during the Closed Beta, but player progress will be reset before launch.”

There will apparently be a closed beta test “conducted exclusively” on PC through PURPLE the week of November 1st; you can register for that on the official site right now.