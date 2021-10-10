Guild Wars 2 provides a tour of Shing Jea Island in latest livestream

Guild Wars 2 fans have to wait until February for End of Dragons to arrive. That seems like a long time. Hopefully, the latest Guild Chat livestream from ArenaNet, which offers players a look at the location of Shing Jea Island, will be enough to tide fans over until then. Or it’ll be something so pretty that it’ll make the wait that much harder. Whoops.

The stream offers a pretty in-depth look at the location, not only providing a preview of various locations in the island but also a few missions, events, and jumping puzzles that pop up along the way. The stream also provides some additional gameplay tidbits like anyone who doesn’t have gliding will receive the skill when they enter End of Dragons, and a look at a fight arena that players can walk into to test their new spec skills against NPC enemies. If you’ve got an hour and a lot of curiosity about Shing Jea Island, get comfortable and check out the full stream below.

