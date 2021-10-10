The MOP Up: Elder Scrolls Online’s cranky priest

As all Elder Scrolls Online fans know, whenever a new chunk of content comes out, they’ll be encountering some new figures in the game’s ever-expanding roster.

So who are we meeting today? “High Priest of the Order of the Waking Flame, Sister Celdina’s origins are as mysterious and sinister as the Dagonist leader herself,” ZeniMax said. “Learn more about one of Dagon’s most fervent mortal followers in this latest Meet the Character!

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

The Treasures of Die-Loth event is live in Ultima Online: “Visit Dungeon Hythloth in Trammel to test your strength and courage against some of Britannia’s most demonic foes! Collect Artifacts of Demonic Forces and exchange them for powerful rewards!”

Bless Unleashed’s latest update came with a new game guide, improved ancient weapons, and added more fishing locations.

Valorant’s got a new patch for you: “Patch 3.07 takes it easy with some quality of life updates for Viper and Jett, the rollout of a new beta setting for input devices, and a Deathmatch penalty change.”

A3: Still Alive added a trio of new soul linkers — Lena, Tallas, and Herdis — and threw in some new events and enhanced dungeon bosses.

Second Extinction trotted out Pre-Season 6, a huge patch that includes a new hero (Sunetra), a Horde mode, full crossplay between consoles and PC, augments, a wardrobe preview, matchmaking lobbies, and support for Brazilian Portuguese.

The author of MMO Folklorist wrote a piece explaining the actual study of folklore in MMOs: “Little of what counts as folklore within the online games we play would warrant an article all to itself, let alone a whole book. There surely can’t be any harm though in trying to be a bit more observant of those small things which happen in our favourite games, and preserving them in some way, whether as an aside on another blog post or article, or even in a quick tweet.”

Capcom has apparently committed to making the PC its primary target for development.

Seed announced that it just hired a new creative director, Matthieu Gallais, who comes from Eidos and Square Enix.

Prosperous Universe showed some work it’s been doing on system maps:

