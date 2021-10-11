Indie sandbox MMO Profane recaps latest progress in new video

Most of the time, the PvP MMO Profane has been showing off its development progress via Twitter threads. This time around, however, there’s a new video showcase on offer, collecting development progress from August and September into a single visual package. Complete with an “epic” score backing the footage.

If you have been following those threads (and our coverage of those threads), not much of this is likely going to come as a surprise, as it offers peeks at things like a leather armor and heavy armor sets, the tropical region cenote, and wet surface testing among other things. It also closes with a gameplay mockup that offers art direction mockups of the game’s full UI.

If Twitter is not your thing and you don’t feel like trolling through two months’ worth of threads to get a look at Profane, the video after the cut is just the ticket.

