MMO dev studio One More Game touts a ‘players first’ attitude and a studio ‘free from ego’

Last July we got word of the founding of One More Game, a dev studio launched by former founder of ArenaNet and En Masse Entertainment Patrick Wyatt and former Undead Labs and Riot Games dev Jamie Winsor. The studio received a $5.7M cash investment at the time, as well as talked up its focus on online cross-platform PC and mobile games and its “alpha driven development” approach to game creation.

OMG has once more stepped out of radio silence to share its manifesto in an effort to clearly communicate to both potential players and developers what the studio is all about. Tenets of this manifesto include putting players first and valuing players’ time, as well as committing to taking in player feedback and empowering player-made creations.

“Game developers are entertainers. At the end of the day, we’re building something for our players’ enjoyment above any other factor. We strive to be empathetic to our players’ aspirations and feedback, and we prioritize features and enhancements for the audience we have.”

The manifesto further makes promises in relation to its workplace culture, stating it will be “inclusive, collaborative, forgiving, and free from ego” while also striving to keep developers happy and form partnerships that will make it possible for the studio to create high-quality titles while not expanding to a size that makes scaling its culture untenable. At the same time, OMG also states an intention to “iterate fast,” granting team members “systems and tools that enable them to deliver player value at breakneck speed.”

source: official blog
7
Kickstarter Donor
ZenJitzu

Heads-up Chris, it’s Jamie Winsor not Winson.

Sounds like a pitch designed to attract/encourage investors, pretty standard stuff. It’ll be interesting to see how they square off against the other two ArenaNet founders’ companies (ManaWorks & Possibility Space).

I wish them an unspecified amount of luck in their nebulous endeavor.

2 hours ago
Dean Dean
Dean Dean

Ah, capitalists… They truly believe they can be humble. I’d be upset if it weren’t so funny.

3 hours ago
Reader
David Goodman

I’ll judge them by what they actually produce when they produce it, rather than words…

3 hours ago
Lighthope
Lighthope
Lighthope

Free from ego? So he is not going to employ human beings?

3 hours ago
quark1020
quark1020
quark1020

I wish them the best, but I’ll hold judgment until they prove they can release the game and hang on to their values.

4 hours ago
Reader
Kickstarter Donor
Ken from Chicago

Um, do they make games? 🤔

5 hours ago
Reader
Hikari Kenzaki

They do seem to be focusing heavily on their development and iteration process by making small, generic games. It’s not really clear if they are working on an actual production game yet.
On the surface, it sounds like a well-funded studio trying to sound indie, but delving a bit deeper does seem to yield some good possibilities.
The “alpha-focused” is mostly a buzzword, but what it means is that they use a system of small and frequent iterations to slowly build out the game and test it.
I’m interested to see what they do.

4 hours ago