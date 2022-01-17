RuneScape talks up the first Ninja Strike update of 2022 and Oasis Restoration community rewards

New year, new Ninja Strike update to RuneScape! The game’s latest weekly newsletter is heralding the first “scattershot” quality-of-life update made by the Ninja team at Jagex, which features a variety of improved tooltips for various combat items like luck rings, god books, and slayer gems among other things. This week’s update also adjusts certain pets, lets the Auto-Retaliate button be dragged to a hotbar, and applies several bug fixes among other things.

Another highlight for this week is the Oasis Restoration community goal, which readers will recall was part of the effort to replace the duel arena with Het’s Oasis. Players of RuneScape apparently attacked the community goal with gusto, unlocking every possible reward that can be earned. Players have until tomorrow, January 18th, to max out their personal progress, while rewards will be dished out the following Tuesday, January 19th, for two weeks.