Final Fantasy XIV deals with character transfer congestion after re-opening the service

The opening of the Oceania data center for Final Fantasy XIV meant opening up the ability for players to transfer their characters across the game’s various data centers because of course that happened. If you’ve been one of the players waiting eagerly for a local server to play on, you want to be able to move your character, naturally. Unfortunately, the sheer influx of requests has meant that the service is currently congested and character transfers are taking longer than normal, although they are still going through properly in the order that the requests were received. So you may need to be more patient, but it is happening.

