Lost Ark posts pre-download timing, with 21 servers planned for head-start

Are you ready for Lost Ark’s launch? If not, you’re about to be, as last night Amazon and Smilegate posted a launch schedule for players so they can mete out their hype accordingly as well as avoid confusion and delay.

Noon EST, February 7th: Pre-download begins

Noon EST, February 8th: Head-start begins for those with founder packs

Noon EST, February 11th: Official launch, founder packs end sale

Do note that there’s no pre-creation period or name reservation round.

Amazon also explains that once the game is live, it’ll run daily, weekly, boss, and event resets on a regional basis – in other words, around 1 or 2 in the morning, based on the region where the server is located, which you’ll be able to see in-game using the UI.

Those trying to organize groups will want to check out the whole post with its list of head-start servers, which includes nine EU servers, 10 US servers split east and west, and two South American servers.